Larson wins Holiday Classic

Greg Larson of Napaskiak is the 2020 Holiday Classic Dog Race champion! Larson won the approximately 44 mile race last Saturday, January 11th finishing at 2:19pm. He had eight dogs in harness on his Larson Kennel team. He had quite the lead over his nearest competitor, which was 11 minutes. For his win he took home $3200.

Coming in second was Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak. He finished at 2:30pm. In third was John George of Akiachak. He was one minute behind Williams Jr.

There were a total of 20 teams at the starting line on the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel near the Small Boat Harbor entrance. The weather was a balmy 24˚F above with clear skies.

The race started at 11am. The trail went up through Steamboat Slough. After leaving the slough mushers turned left hugging the left side of the river up to the Gweek. The trail was lightly marked in the Gweek. Mushers took the portage route to Akiachak, staying on the opposite side of the river while passing the village.

The trail continued upstream past the large island in the middle, hugging the right bank of the river. After the island mushers crossed to the north side of the river and turned left back to Akiachak.

From there they continued on the same trail to the finish in Bethel. No Man’s Land began at the top of Steamboat Slough, approximately 3 miles from the finish.

The Red Lantern Award went to Wassillie Isaac of Bethel.

The total purse was $27,500.

2020 Holiday Classic Results

Place/Musher Village Time In

1 Greg Larson Napaskiak 2:19pm

2 Mike Williams Jr. Akiak 2:30pm

3 John George Akiachak 2:31pm

4 Jason Pavila Kwethluk 2:32pm

5 Joe Demantle Jr. Tuluksak 2:33pm

6 Fr. Alexander Larson Napaskiak 2:37pm

7 Maurice Andrew Bethel 2:41pm

8 Matt Scott Bethel 2:46pm

9 Jackie Larson Napaskiak 2:48pm

10 Herman Phillip Kwethluk 2:52pm

11 Isaac Underwood Aniak 3:00pm

12 Gilbert Phillip Akiak 3:08pm

13 Victoria Hardwick Bethel 3:09pm

14 Nathan Underwood Aniak 3:11pm

15 Ryan Jackson Akiak 3:12pm

16 Anthony Olick Kwethluk 3:13pm

17 Carl Andrew Kwethluk 3:13:05pm

18 Kurtis George Akiachak 3:19pm

19 Wassillie Isaac Bethel 3:29pm

Ray Alexie Kwethluk scratched



