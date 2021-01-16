Larson wins Holiday Classic sled dog race

by Greg Lincoln

Napaskiak musher Greg Larson is the winner of the 2021 Holiday Classic 50 mile sled dog race. He mushed his team to victory in a field of 20 racers on Sunday, January 10th, 2021. His lead dogs are Junior and Flash.

Coming in a close second was 17-year old Jason Pavila of Kwethluk, the winner of last week’s Season Opener. He crossed the finish line 4 minutes after Larson. In third was Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak.

Racers mushed up the Kuskokwim River, through Straight Slough, then up the Gweek for about 15 miles to the turnaround, following the same 50-mile trail as last week’s race. Mushers had an 8-dog limit. The total purse for the race was $20,000 for the top 15 mushers. Larson took home $2700 for his win.

The top lady finisher was Victoria Hardwick of Bethel. She finished in 9th position. Ali Everhart and Twyla Elhardt also raced. Elhardt took the Red Lantern award.

The race, hosted by the Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee, was postponed by one day due to extreme cold temperatures.

Fans observed pandemic social distancing rules and safety protocols throughout the event. Upcoming: the Bogus Creek 150 Race is set for January 23rd, 2021.

Holiday Classic Sled Dog Race Results

January 10, 2021

Place/Musher/Elapsed Time

1 Greg Larson, 4:17

2 Jason Pavila, 4:21

3 Fr. Alexander Larson,4:23

4 Matt Scott, 4:24

5 Jackie Larson, 4:30

6 Ron Kaiser, 4:35

7 Raymond Alexie, 4:39

8 Nicholas Ayapan, 4:44

9 Victoria Hardwick, 4:51

10 Isaac Underwood, 4:54

11 Solomon Olick, 4:58

12 Jim George, 4:58

13 Herman Phillip, 5:07

14 Nate DeHaan, 5:09

15 Ali Everhart, 5:11

16 Terrell Andrews, 5:14

17 John Simon, 5:15

18 Nicolai Napoka, 5:18

19 Gilbert Phillip, 5:19

20 Twyla Elhardt, 5:39