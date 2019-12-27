Larson of Kwethluk wins first dog race of the season

Willie Larson of Kwethluk is the winner of the 2019-2020 Season Opener Dog Race. The 33 mile race took place last Saturday December 21st, 2019 starting in Bethel at Charles Lake to Atmautluak and back to Bethel.
Coming in second was Bethel’s Matt Scott. In third place was Father Alexander Larson of Napaskiak. Taking the Red Lantern was Robert Larson, also of Napaskiak.
Season Opener Results
Place/Musher Village Time Prize
1 Willie Larson Kwethluk 2:27 $3200
2 Matt Scott Bethel 2:30 $2950
3 Fr. Alex Larson Napaskiak 2:31 $2750
4 Greg Larson Napaskiak 2:32 $2550
5 Joe Demantle Tuluksak 2:34 $2350
6 Herman Phillip Kwethluk 2:35 $2200
7 Mike Williams Jr. Akiak 2:37 $1950
8 John George Akiachak 2:40 $1750
9 Ryan Jackson Akiak 2:43 $1550
10 Maurice Andrews Bethel 2:43 $1400
11 Gilbert Phillip Akiak 2:43 $1250
12 Tory Fitzpatrick Akiachak 2:52 $1100
13 Victoria Hardwick Bethel 2:55 $950
14 Wassillie Isaac Bethel 2:58 $800
15 Jackie Larson Napaskiak 3:00 $750
16 Carl Andrew Kwethluk 3:09
17 Anthony Olick Kwethluk 3:16
18 Robert Larson Napaskiak 3:31
Be the first to comment