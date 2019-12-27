Larson of Kwethluk wins first dog race of the season

Willie Larson of Kwethluk is the winner of the 2019-2020 Season Opener Dog Race. The 33 mile race took place last Saturday December 21st, 2019 starting in Bethel at Charles Lake to Atmautluak and back to Bethel.

Coming in second was Bethel’s Matt Scott. In third place was Father Alexander Larson of Napaskiak. Taking the Red Lantern was Robert Larson, also of Napaskiak.

Season Opener Results

Place/Musher Village Time Prize

1 Willie Larson Kwethluk 2:27 $3200

2 Matt Scott Bethel 2:30 $2950

3 Fr. Alex Larson Napaskiak 2:31 $2750

4 Greg Larson Napaskiak 2:32 $2550

5 Joe Demantle Tuluksak 2:34 $2350

6 Herman Phillip Kwethluk 2:35 $2200

7 Mike Williams Jr. Akiak 2:37 $1950

8 John George Akiachak 2:40 $1750

9 Ryan Jackson Akiak 2:43 $1550

10 Maurice Andrews Bethel 2:43 $1400

11 Gilbert Phillip Akiak 2:43 $1250

12 Tory Fitzpatrick Akiachak 2:52 $1100

13 Victoria Hardwick Bethel 2:55 $950

14 Wassillie Isaac Bethel 2:58 $800

15 Jackie Larson Napaskiak 3:00 $750

16 Carl Andrew Kwethluk 3:09

17 Anthony Olick Kwethluk 3:16

18 Robert Larson Napaskiak 3:31