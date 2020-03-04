Lady Warriors grab No. 3 seed in WC tournament

by Tommy Wells

The 2019-20 regular season didn’t end the way the Bethel Regional High School Lady Warriors wanted this past weekend. The team dropped both of its games against the Kotzebue Lady Huskies. The Lady Warriors, who had won four of their last five outings heading into their showdown with Kotzebue finished the season at 10-12.

More importantly, the losses to Kotzebue will send Bethel into the upcoming Western Conference Basketball Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Lady Warriors finished behind Barrow and Kotzebue in the conference race.

Bethel, 10-12 overall, dropped the opener of the weekend twinbill on Friday by a 33-27. They fell in the finale by a 37-28 score.

The wins over Bethel gave Kotzebue the No.2 seed in the conference tournament, and guaranteed the Lady Huskies will get a first-round rematch with Bethel. The conference tournament will get under way on March 12-14 at Dimond High School in Anchorage.

Barrow will head into the tournament as the No. 1 seed. Nome-Beltz is the No. 4 seed.