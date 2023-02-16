Kwethluk Lady Carayiit and Scammon Bay Eagles win VFW Post 10041 Basketball Invitational

by Greg Lincoln

The VFW Post 10041 and the Bethel Regional High School Warriors hosted the 2023 VFW Invitational Basketball Tournament this past weekend, February 2-4, 2023 at the WarriorDome.

The Kwethluk Lady Carayiit and the Scammon Bay Eagles were victorious. Other teams participating in the tournament included boys and girls teams: the Bethel JV host team, Aniak Halfbreeds, Palmer Moose JV, Toksook Bay Islanders, Kalskag Grizzlies, the Dillingham Wolverines, and the Akiachak Lady Huskies.

The Palmer Moose varsity teams also came to play with the Warrior varsity teams.

The Kwethluk Lady Carayiit defeated the Aniak Lady Halfbreeds in the opening round. They went on to defeat the Lady Islanders of Toksook Bay in the semifinals.

The Lady Carayiit won over the Scammon Bay Lady Eagles 53-47 in the championship game. Amerika McDalton and Shelby Shien scored in the double digits for their team, 17 and 14. The Lady Eagles’ April Utteryuk made 22 points.

On the boys’ bracket, the Scammon Bay Eagles defeated the Dillingham Wolverines in the first round. They also beat their rivals in the semis – the Toksook Bay Islanders whom they had recently lost to in another tournament.

The Eagles defeated the Aniak Halfbreeds 75-64 to win the tournament championship. Josiah Sundown, Jerry Kaganak, and Stewie Sundown all scored in the doubles, 25, 17, and 15. Ryan Steeves of Kalskag had the high score for his team, 24. His teammates Deven Dallman, Shaun Levi, and Dylan Nicholson also scored double digits – 11, 11, and 10.

Bethel Regional High School provided livestreaming of all the games, Palmer Bailey was the announcer, and the Delta Illusion Dance Company performed a number during on Saturday for the tournament.

2023 VFW Post #10041 Tournament Results

Girls

1st: Kwethluk Lady Carayiit

2nd: Scammon Bay Lady Eagles

All Tournament Team

April Utteryuk, Scammon Bay

Ciuk Slats, Akiachak

Weslyn River, Scammon Bay

Maya Ayagalria, Bethel

Amirika McDalton, Kwethluk

Kelsey Charlie, Kwethluk

Laney Woods, Dillingham

Cadence Dray, Dillingham

Cheyenne Steeves, Aniak

Gloria Sipary, Toksook Bay

Boys

1st: Scammon Bay Eagles

2nd: Aniak Halfbreeds

All Tournament Team

Aiden Byrd, Kalskag

Nolan Garner, Palmer

Josiah Sundown, Scammon Bay

Dawson Angaiak, Toksook Bay

Deven Dallman, Aniak

Cassius Sundown, Scammon Bay

Charles Maxie, Toksook Bay

Stewie Sundown, Scammon Bay

Aaron Mute, Bethel

Aidan Sipary, Toksook Bay

