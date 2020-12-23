Kwethluk hosts local sprint dog race

The community of Kwethluk held a residents-only local dog race this past Sunday. There were seven teams participating in the event. The 6-dog race was 11 miles and began with a mass start. It was a nice day for a race with temperatures in the negative low single digits and no wind. Folks enjoyed the race and cheered for the mushers online. “Quyana for the fun race Kwethluk Sprint Mushers,” said one. “Very cool,” and “So fun!” with thumbs up emojis. The race began at 2:01pm on the frozen river in front of the village and ended with cash prizes. Here are the results with the finishing times.

Photo by Kwethluk Dog Mushers

1st Raymond Alexie, 2:42

2nd Jason Pavila, 2:45

3rd Herman Phillip, 2:46

4th Solomon Olick, 2:48

5th Lewis Pavila, 2:50

6th Christopher Nicolai, 3:00

7th Nicolai Constantine, 3:10