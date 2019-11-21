Kuskokwim Wilderness Adventures under new ownership

We are excited to announce that Kuskokwim Wilderness Adventures will be selling the company to Iditarod and K300 Champion Pete Kaiser and his wife Bethany Hoffman Kaiser. After 23 years in business, Kuskokwim Wilderness has been looking for someone local to take over the company and were pleased when Pete Kaiser expressed an interest.

Partners John McDonald and Beverly Hoffman, and Mike and Jill Hoffman started the business in 1996, renting rafts, picking up rafters, and running a fishing/guiding camp on the Kisaralik while also operating nature trips and boat charters.

Starting with one raft and a van, the partners grew the business over the years. President John McDonald said, “Our family business allowed us to share a way of life, history of the region and knowledge of the birds and animals that are here. We are happy that Pete and Bethany will continue doing just that.”

Pete Kaiser is the son of Ron Kaiser and Janet Shantz Kaiser. His wife Bethany is the daughter of Raymond “Gonders” Hoffman and May Venes Hoffman. They have two children, son Ari and daughter Aylee.

Kaiser is excited about this new endeavor, “I grew up on the Kuskokwim River, running boats since I was a teenager and Beth and I are very excited for this opportunity. We look forward to continuing what Kuskokwim Wilderness Adventures started 23 years ago.”

The families will work together during the transition with the Kaiser family taking over summer operations in 2020.