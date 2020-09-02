Kuskokwim Silvers

September 2, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0

photo courtesy of Karlene Morgan

Aubree Star, age 5, and 3-year old Kaliyah Rae enjoy an evening of silver salmon fishing on the Aniak River. Fishing in the background are Lenora Nicholson (Aubree’s Mom) and Clarissa Morgan (their aunt).

