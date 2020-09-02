Aubree Star, age 5, and 3-year old Kaliyah Rae enjoy an evening of silver salmon fishing on the Aniak River. Fishing in the background are Lenora Nicholson (Aubree’s Mom) and Clarissa Morgan (their aunt).
Kuskokwim Silvers
