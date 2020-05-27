Kuskokwim Learning Academy honors graduates at outdoor ceremony

The Kuskokwim Learning Academy Class of 2020 celebrated their graduation from high school with a ceremony held outdoors at the Yuut Elitnaurviat Campus, the home of the KLA school.

Graduating last Wednesday, May 20th, were Angela Chris of Bethel, Kellie Hill of Bethel, Theresa Kinegak of Kongiganak, and Lucille Nick of Napakiak. Kinegak and Nick finished the school year from their home villages and were not at the outdoor ceremony in person.

Mr. Walt Betz gave the welcoming speech followed by the Invocation by Pastor Lorin Bradbury. The faculty commencement speaker was Nathan Hanna. Mr. Betz also gave the commencement address. Both Bethel graduates Chris and Hill also gave speeches and were presented with their diplomas at the conclusion of the ceremony. Congratulations!