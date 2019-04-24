KuC Students of the Year

by Cynthia Andrecheck

Miranda Kelly

Ethan Tutmalria Andrew

University of Alaska Fairbanks Kuskokwim Campus is pleased to announce its Student of the Year Awards. Full-time Student of the Year Award was presented to Ethan Tutmalria Andrew from Tuntutuliak, AK. Ethan is completing his first year at KuC after graduating with his high school diploma from Lewis Angapak Memorial School in Tuntutuliak in May 2018. Ethan plans to return to KuC next year to pursue an Associate’s Degree and then continue on for his Bachelor’s degree. After graduation, he would like to teach either math or physical education, preferably in his hometown of Tuntutuliak.

When asked why he picked Kuskokwim Campus as his college choice, Ethan stated that he had heard that “it’s a good place to start your college education.” So far he agrees with that assessment. Besides the helpful people at KuC, Ethan enjoys many of the activities provided through dorm life: swimming at the pool, 2 on 2 basketball tournaments in the KuC gym, kayaking, and going to YK Delta basketball tournaments at the high school gym. Basketball and swimming are great ways to stay in shape. One of Ethan’s other interests is watching sports on TV, in particular his favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Boston Celtics.

Advice to students entering college? “Read the syllabus, follow campus rules, and study as hard as you can.” He tells prospective college students to do their best, even if the work is hard. Ethan would like to thank everyone who encouraged him to work hard. All that diligence is leading him down the path to success.

KuC’s Part-time Student of the Year Award was given to Miranda Katie Kelly from Bethel. Ms. Kelly attended Bethel Regional High School and Galena Interior Learning Academy before graduating with her high school diploma from Kuskokwim Learning Academy (KLA) in May 2015. While attending KLA, Miranda earned her Certified Nurse Aide occupational endorsement through a UAF/KLA partnership program, sitting for and passing the State of Alaska exam for her license in December 2014. Using her new skills after graduation, Miranda worked in Anchorage at a long-term care facility and Alaska Native Medical Center for a few years before returning to Bethel to help her mom. Currently she is working full-time at the Yukon Kuskokwim hospital in Bethel while taking prerequisite classes for the UAA nursing program housed at KuC, hoping to join the 2021 cohort.

Miranda likes the fact that there is a college right here at home where she can take classes and earn a degree. With her very busy schedule balancing school, her night shift at work, and sleep, she appreciates that the staff and faculty at KuC are understanding and accommodating. It is not hard to ask for help when you need it. Instructors, classmates, and advisors will always find someone who can answer your questions. Miranda’s advice to other students is, “Make it to class every day. Do your work on time because it is really easy to fall behind and hard to recover.” Sound advice for anyone.

Congratulations Ethan and Miranda from all of us at Kuskokwim Campus.