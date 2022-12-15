KNBA 90.3 adds longtime Alaska journalists to lead news team

KNBA is thrilled to announce the hire of Rhonda McBride as news director and Jill Fratis (Aleut) as news producer, strengthening an experienced team dedicated to providing its listeners with high quality music and Indigenous news and programming.

McBride, one of Alaska’s master storytellers, comes to KNBA with more than 30 years of journalism experience having covered rural issues, Alaska Native culture, language and history. She possesses a deep understanding of Alaska’s political and economic landscape, as well as the complexities of state and local government, state fisheries, Alaska Native corporations and the oil industry.

McBride’s work has been recognized both nationally and locally, through the Alaska Press Club, the Northwest Pacific Emmys, the Society of Professional Journalists and more. In May 2022, she was inducted into the Alaska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Fratis comes to KNBA with years of journalism expertise as the immediate past station manager of KUHB in St. Paul, Alaska. She has experience in both early childhood and technical education and as a tribal government service coordinator and wellness advocate for the Aleut Community of St. Paul.

About KNBA

The first Native radio station located in an urban market, KNBA has been on-air in Anchorage, Alaska since 1996. The programming of KNBA is designed to attract a broad listenership in south-central Alaska, with special attention given to Alaska Natives and other ethnic minorities. The programming includes a popular music format, which is both responsive to the tastes and desires of the Alaska Native population and appealing to the general population. High quality Local News & Public Affairs programming is included to inform, engage, and educate the community for a positive effect on the lives of Alaska’s largest Native village, while minimizing racism through the public discussion of issues and events which will enlighten the entire community.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

