Kipnuk, Tuntutuliak, Napaskiak remain unbeaten

by Tommy Wells

The Kipnuk Falcons, Napaskiak Hawks and Tuntutuliak Lady Blue Jays are keeping the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s hopes of a perfect season alive. All three teams head into this week sporting unbeaten records.

Kipnuk and Napaskiak are the only two unbeaten boys’ teams in the Y-K, according to the Alaska School Activities Association’s records. Kipnuk, 10-0 overall, leads the Alaska Coastal Conference standings with a 9-0 mark. Napaskiak, featuring several players from Napakiak, is 5-0 overall. The lead the Greater Kuskokwim conference standings by one game over Nunapitchuk.

The Chefornak Shaman and Toksook Bay Islanders are heading into the home-stretch of the Island League race in a close race for the conference crown. Chefornak, now 11-3 overall, is 7-1 in Island League play. Toksook Bay, 12-5 for the year, is 3-1 in league action.

In girls’ play, Tuntutuliak and Akiachak are the toast of the Y-K. The Blue Jays are 6-0 for the season. Akiachak, 12-2 overall, is 9-0 in conference play.