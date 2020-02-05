Kipnuk improves to 8-0 with win

by Tommy Wells

The Kipnuk Falcon boys ran their season record to 8-0 this past weekend by winning their first game of a weekend series in Quinhagak. The Falcons entered the weekend as one of only five unbeaten boys’ teams in the state’s Class 1A ranks.

Kipnuk, despite the efforts of Michael Flynn, kicked off its weekend with a rousing 60-41 victory over Chefornak.

Flynn scored 15 points for the Shaman in the loss.

The loss was one of two Chefornak suffered during the weekend. The Shaman dropped a nail-biting 57-54 decision to Quinhagak in their first game. Now 11-3 for the season, Chefornak rallied back to finish the weekend with a 2-2 mark by downing Tuntutuliak (54-50) and Kongiganak (47-21) in their final two outings.

Chefornak leads the Alaska Coastal conference race with a 7-1 record.

Toksook Bay also enjoyed a solid weekend of play. The Islanders went 4-1 during a busy two days of activity. After dropping a 62-53 decision to Scammon Bay on Jan. 30, the Islanders roared back to net wins over the Scammon Bay junior varsity (103-30), Chevak (69-42), the Hooper Bay JV (79-30) and the Hooper Bay varsity (79-62).

Pilot Station kept its quest to win the Yukon-Delta League crown alive by sweeping a pair of wins from St. Mary’s. Pilot Station defeated the Eagles by a 66-41 margin on Friday, and then came back on Saturday to take a 79-62 decision.

In girls’ Class 1A action, the Akiachak Lady Huskies turned in an impressive effort in Kalskag. The Lady Huskies improved to 10-1 for the season by grinding out three wins over the weekend.

Akiachak, which sits 8-0 in the Great Kuskokwim Conference, opened the weekend with a 50-37 victory over Akiak on Jan. 30. They followed that with a 39-27 win over Aniak on Friday, and then closed out their outing with an 87-59 win over Akiak on Saturday.

Akiachak will host Newhalen this weekend.