Kaiser wins BBNC Fish First Iditarod Award

Iditarod musher Peter Kaiser received the Bristol Bay Native Corporation Fish First Award as the first to reach the Kaltag checkpoint in the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Kaiser arrived in Kaltag at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, with 11 dogs. BBNC will present him with the Fish First Award at the Iditarod Awards Banquet in Nome. The award consists of 25 pounds of fresh Bristol Bay salmon filets, $2,000, and a wood burned art piece by BBNC shareholder artist Apayo Moore.

“Bristol Bay Native Corporation is excited to present an award that supports our Fish First value,” said Jason Metrokin, BBNC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both dog mushing and fishing are longstanding traditions in Bristol Bay. We congratulate Peter Kaiser on winning the 2019 Fish First Award.”

Bristol Bay is home to the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery. BBNC has endorsed a Fish First priority for land and resource management in Bristol Bay. In all land management and resource development decisions, adequate protections for fish and fish habitat will always be a priority.

About BBNC: Bristol Bay Native Corporation is a responsible Alaska Native investment corporation dedicated to the mission of “Enriching Our Native Way of Life.” Established through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971, BBNC works to protect the land in Bristol Bay, celebrate the legacy of its people, and enhance the lives of its shareholders. Learn more at bbnc.net.