The Soldotna AST K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on the Kenai Spur Highway at N. Miller Loop Road after observing a green 1997 Ford Escort traveling above the posted speed limit on 9-8-19 at 2250 hours. The vehicle also displayed expired registration. The driver was contacted and identified as 25 year old Jyles S. Meader of Nikiski and the passenger was identified as 32 year old Jennifer L. Mead of Kasilof. An APSIN check revealed Meader’s Operators License was Revoked for the original charge of vehicle theft. Meader is on Probation and is subject to search conditions. An APSIN check also revealed that Mead is on P.E.D. and is subject to search conditions. A drug sniff of the vehicle was conducted with K-9 Donna resulting in several items of Methamphetamine and Heroin drug paraphernalia that was located in the vehicle. Probations was contacted and Meader was arrested and transported to Wildwood Pretrial where he was remanded on charges of DWLR.
K9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle
