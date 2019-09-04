K9 officer sniffs out drugs

The Soldotna AST K-9 Team conducted a traffic stop on a white 1996 Ford F250 on the Kenai Spur Highway at N. Miller Loop after observing the driver and passenger not wearing seatbelts on 8-31-19 at 1613 hours. The driver was identified as Matthew H. Perkins, 29 YOA of Nikiski. The passenger was identified as Brittney L. Fattore. Perkins is on search conditions with (P.E.D.) Pretrial Enforcement Division for recent charges of (MICS) Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances. (P.E.D.) was contacted and requested a search of the vehicle.

A K-9 sniff was conducted, and K-9 Donna indicated on the vehicle for the presence of the odor of controlled substances emitting from the vehicle. Methamphetamine and Heroin were located in the vehicle. Fattore was found to be in possession of controlled substances and claimed possession of the controlled substances in the vehicle. Fattore was issued a traffic citation for failing to wear a seat belt. Perkins was issued traffic citations for failing to wear a seat belt, expired registration and open container and he was released on his own recognizance. Fattore was issued a traffic citation for failing to wear a seat belt and she was arrested and transported to Wildwood Pretrial where she was remanded without bail on charges of MICS-4.

