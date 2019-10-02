K9 assists in arrest

Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks were requested to assist Adult Probations locate a probationer with an outstanding arrest warrant on September 13, 2019 at approximately 1:15pm. In the process of searching a local garage, Seward based AST K9 Scout located an unrelated individual, Tiffany Cross (28 years old of Fairbanks). A routine check of APSIN revealed Cross had outstanding felony arrest warrant (Probation Violation, Original Charge Theft 2). Cross was arrested and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where she was held without bail.



