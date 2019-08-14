Justice Department Public Safety Funding for Rural Alaska Villages

This week (Aug. 2nd, 2019), the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced nearly $5 million in funding to bolster law enforcement in 20 Alaska Native Villages.

This funding is part of the 2019 Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) program, and is designed to help address ongoing law enforcement and public safety issues affecting rural Native villages. In response to DOJ’s grant announcement, Alaska Congressman Don Young released the following statement:

“Alaskans know that our state’s vast geography presents unique challenges, especially for law enforcement in our rural Native villages. Horrifying stories of homicide, sexual assault, and other violent crimes have recently made headlines, and we must be doing all that we can to bring perpetrators to justice,” said Congressman Young. “The funding announced by the Department of Justice will be critical in protecting families in our Native communities and ensuring children can grow up in neighborhoods that are safe and secure. I would like to thank Attorney General William Barr for his leadership on these issues that tragically hit close to home for us all. Senators Murkowski and Sullivan have been tremendous partners as we work to turn the tide in the fight against crime in our villages and protect our state’s most vulnerable. I will continue working with our Delegation and the Administration to ensure that our rural areas have the tools and resources they need to keep Alaskans safe.”

Per the Department of Justice, grant awards are as follows: