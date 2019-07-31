Joseph awarded the John Active Memorial Scholarship

by BCSF Staff

Corey Joseph of Kwigillingok is the recipient of the first annual John Active Memorial Scholarship. A selection committee made the award decision. Joseph will receive $1,000 for college expenses. The scholarship is housed at Bethel Community Services Foundation and was made possible by 32 donors who contributed to honor John’s memory.

Joseph is currently a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is working towards a double major in Yup’ik Language and Culture and Mathematics.

“Quyaqapigtua John Active Memorial Scholarship-aamek qaneryaramteńek elitnaurlua yuullgutenka ikayuryuamki,” Joseph said. “I am extremely grateful for the John Active Memorial Scholarship because I want to help my fellow Yupiit by studying our language.”

The scholarship was created to honor the legacy of late Aqumgaciq John Active, a pioneer in Native media and a passionate advocate of Yup’ik language and culture. The scholarship was created in partnership with local public broadcasting station, KYUK. John was a long-time KYUK broadcaster.

“KYUK is excited for this opportunity to continue John’s legacy,” Shane Iverson, KYUK general manager, shared.

The scholarship fund has reached $14,976. The fund is endowed- meaning the principal is permanent and only interest is spent in order for the fund to grow and benefit more students. BCSF is contributing a $250 match to the $750 the fund can award this year. You can help the scholarship fund grow more rapidly by making a gift to the fund. Contributions can be made in a number of ways:

ONLINE: At bcsfoundation.org, click the Donate tab and choose “John Active Memorial Scholarship Fund” or visit bit.ly/JohnActive

IN-PERSON: Cash, check or credit card will be accepted at BCSF, located at 1795 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy.

MAIL: Checks made out to Bethel Community Services Foundation with “John Active Memorial Scholarship” in the memo can be sent to BCSF at PO Box 2189, Bethel, AK 99559.

PHONE: Credit card contributions can be made by calling 907-543-1812.

To learn how to open a fund for a cause that you care about, or include the John Active Memorial Scholarship or another BCSF Fund in your will/estate/legacy plans, contact Michelle at [email protected]

Advertisements