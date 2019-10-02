John Malone Fund Grant application available through November 1, 2019

by BCSF Staff

Bethel Community Services Foundation is happy to announce that the application period has opened for the John Malone Fund Grant, and will be open until November 1, 2019. Applications for this grant will be accepted by mail, email, fax and online at www.bcsfoundation.org.

The John Malone Fund was established by Bethel Community Service Foundation’s Board of Directors in 2008 to honor John Malone, a founder of BCSF’s originating organization, which was first known as Bethel Social Services and later as Bethel Community Services.

John dedicated a large portion of his time to improving the lives of people living with disabilities and/or mental illness, both in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region and throughout Alaska. John also helped lead the vision to transition the service-providing organization he inspired to what BCSF is today – a broad community foundation benefiting our community through capacity building, leadership and grant support.

Grants made from the John Malone Fund will benefit individuals with disabilities who are residing in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region of Alaska by funding organizations or agencies that provide services to these individuals. The total amount available for granting in 2019 is $1,000.

The application for the John Malone Fund Grant can be found at www.bcsfoundation.org. Applications can also be requested by calling BCSF at 907-543-1812 or by email from [email protected]

Completed applications can be submitted by email to [email protected], by fax to 907-543-1826 or by mail to BCSF at PO Box 2189 Bethel, AK 99559. Faxed or emailed applications must be received by 5:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019. Mailed applications must be postmarked by November 1, 2019. Questions, clarifications and application requests can be directed to Lisa Whalen, Program Officer at BCSF at [email protected] or 907-545-1855.