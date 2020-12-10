Introduction of sugary beverage tax on City’s agenda

The City of Bethel council has on its December 8th, 2020 regular meeting agenda the proposed ordinance that would create an excise tax on the distribution of sugar-sweetened beverage products.

The excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages would be one cent ($0.01) per fluid ounce so for example, a 64 ounce drink would have a tax of $.64 cents.

According to Ordinance 20-25, all revenues collected from the excise tax imposed by this chapter shall be deposited monthly in an interest bearing account dedicated to the park development fund and shall be designated for the funding of park and recreational design and development, park maintenance and other recreational opportunities in the City of Bethel.

This ordinance will have a public hearing on December 22nd, 2020.