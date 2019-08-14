Internship opportunity for college students

Senator Dan Sullivan is looking for exceptional Alaskan college students and recent graduates to join his team in Washington, D.C. Many of today’s best and brightest political minds began their careers in public service as interns in public relations, news organizations, and especially in congressional offices.

Their internships have also been useful in getting accepted into competitive graduate programs. Our internship is an excellent way to explore possible career options while gaining valuable life experience that can further your future professional pursuits.

Our internship program teaches students valuable skills and offers hands-on experience in the fast-paced Capitol Hill environment. The Washington, D.C. program allows students to rise above the pack, particularly when applying for competitive graduate programs. Students interested in politics, public service, public relations, research, and writing can gain valuable experience through an internship in Senator Sullivan’s D.C. office.

Through the program, interns are integrated into senior-level meetings and may attend U.S. Senate committee hearings, giving them exposure to critical issues that affect Alaskans and Americans.

The Washington, D.C. internship offers entry-level positions best suited for individuals who think creatively, want to contribute to a team and, above all, are eager for opportunities to learn—whether about the legislative process, research, writing, or public communications. This program is eligible for university credit. Amounts may vary, please inquire with your academic advisor.

We offer three intern sessions, lasting approximately three months in duration throughout the year; spring, summer and fall. Interns are eligible for a monthly stipend to help defray expenses.

The Summer 2019 internship application period has closed. Here are upcoming application deadlines:

Fall 2019 (September to December): July 19, 2019 – closed

Spring 2020 (January to May): October 18, 2019

Summer 2020 (May to August): March 13, 2020

To apply for an internship with Senator Sullivan’s Washington, DC office, please email a current resume, cover letter, and one letter of recommendation to Internship Coordinator at [email protected]