In loving memoriae

by Greg Lincoln

photo by Greg Lincoln

When we are beset by loss we come to a point in time when we are tasked with the great duty of writing a eulogy. It is like a tribute, an homage to be read at the final service before a person is laid to rest.

And who reads the eulogy? For us it was our close and dear family friend who has known us since forever. The one who stayed with us during that long night in steadfast vigil on the saddest day of our lives, standing guard over us in loving watch and care.

We still think of that great deed of kindness you did for us. Those things are not easily or ever forgotten. We thank you with all the sincereness and gratitude of our hearts.

A eulogy commemorates the life of your loved one. It gives them great honor. In this speech, information is spoken about their birth, their family, where they went to school, who they were married to and when, their children, and what they did during their lifetime. Where they worked and for how long, their accomplishments and services, and all their projects and hobbies, and what their dreams and wishes were can also be included.

Fond, old memories may be rekindled and stories can be told and retold. And how much they loved and were loved. A eulogy is like a message, a lesson on what you believe the decedent would like you to do, how they would like you to continue on.

It is the greatest farewell before they are laid to rest.

How long should a eulogy be? Some say three to five minutes. It is one of the most important parts of the service and it helps those in attendance be focused. It also helps the family to hear those words, even though it may be sad.

A eulogy is different from an obituary, which is what is published as an article in the paper. A eulogy can be part of the obituary.

Memoriae is the latin word for memory. Memory is how you remember someone or something. We would like to continue remembering the life of our beloved daughter. This week marks the second year of our great loss. It still seems unbelievable, like an unreal dream that hasn’t ended yet.

With the passage of these two years, many things have happened both good and bad, sad and happy. We have done our best to continue on doing what we need to do. She would have wanted us to, because she was not one to sit around doing nothing.

Quyana for supporting us through these hard days. Some days are worse than others and some are better. Thank you for being so considerate.

To our daughter’s friends and to the mothers of her friends – thank you for always remembering her and including her in your daily lives. Thank you for saying her name and sharing the photos you have of her. Some glad morning we will all be together again and we should look forward to that with hope and faith. Our prayers are filled with thanksgiving for you all.

