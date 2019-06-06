by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I know many of you love to do a little something special for your family and your sweetie, so I picked out this recipe as a choice you may want to try. It’s one of those KISS recipes – Keep It Simple, Sweetheart.

Iced Pineapple Squares

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large can crushed pineapple, undrained

2 eggs

ICING

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cube butter (1/2 cup or 1/4 pound)

1 small can evaporated milk

1 cup chopped pecans

1 1/2 cups shredded, sweetened coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9 x 13 inch pan. Mix first six ingredients and pour into the prepared pan. Bake in prepared pan at 350 degrees for about 35 minutes. Prepare the icing while cake is baking. Mix sugar, butter and evaporated milk together in a saucepan and boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in pecans, coconut and vanilla. Spread over hot cake as soon as it’s done and removed from the oven. Cut into 12 squares after it has cooled a bit. It’s very good the next day too.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.