Ice Fishing on New Years Day

January 8, 2020 Delta Fishin’ Report 0
Michael Chris of Bethel went on an ice fishing adventure with his family on New Years Day at the Johnson River where he caught this trophy pike. It was minus 10 degrees F and the fish were biting making it a successful day of fishing. Photo by Kelly Lincoln

