House demolished by fire on October 1 in Bethel

City of Bethel’s Fire Department Acting Fire Chief Daron R. Solesbee released the following information about the fire incident that occurred in Bethel last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at approximately 3:05 p.m., the Bethel Fire Department responded with one fire engine, one ladder truck, and one ambulance to the report of a structure fire at 800 Uamuralria Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a two-story log cabin single-family residence with heavy smoke and flames emitting through windows and the roof.

Initially, there was a report that one occupant may have been inside the structure.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and conducted a rapid interior search, but found no occupants inside. The homeowner then notified firefighters that all occupants were accounted for and safe.

Firefighters transitioned into a defensive fire attack, as indications of impending structural collapse and heavy fire conditions inside the home were too hazardous for interior suppression activities. Multiple City of Bethel Public Works water tenders assisted to establish a water supply. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and a master stream, but the structure was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Bethel Police Department at (907) 543-3781 and reference Case Number: 1913523.