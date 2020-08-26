by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here is a recipe from Teddy Wintersteen, she shared it with us many years ago during the holidays. It is so delicious that it is worth a repeat in time for your falltime feasts and family gatherings within your social bubbles (due to COVID-19). Credit goes to Elaine Tompkins for bringing this recipe to Bethel.

Miz T’s Hot Cranberry Punch

64 ounces cranberry juice (in a bottle or reconstituted frozen)

2 large (48-ounce) cans pineapple juice

3 or 4 teaspoons whole cloves

5 or 6 cinnamon sticks

1 cup brown sugar

1 6-or-8-ounce package of Red Hots (cinnamon candy), or 6 or 7 cinnamon-flavored Jolly Rancher candies

Pour cranberry and pineapple juice into a large pot. Tie cloves in a piece of cheesecloth or put into a big tea strainer ball; add to juices along with cinnamon sticks, brown sugar and Red Hots or Jolly Ranchers. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer about 20 minutes. Remove cloves. Makes 30 servings.

Elaine says you can make this in a big coffee percolator, placing cloves (bagged or balled), cinnamon, sugar and candy in the strainer where coffee is usually placed and run it through its percolator cycle with the juices just as one would do when making coffee. This is incredibly delicious. Thank you Elaine and Teddy.

Until next time, Amigos, vaya con Dios.