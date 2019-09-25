Hooper Bay Invitational XC Race Results

The Hooper Bay Warriors hosted their cross country invitational race even on September 14th, 2019. Participating teams included Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay. There were races for 4th-6th grade, middle school, and high school divisions. Below are the race results.
4th-6th Grade Girls
1st place- Jeanne Titus 11:56 Scammon Bay
2nd place- Erica Aguchak 12:00 Hooper Bay
3rd Place- Lindsey Smith 12:33 Hooper Bay
4th -Ariana Bell 13:26 Hooper Bay
4th-6th Grade Boys
1st place-Layton Green 10:26 Chevak
2nd place- Payton Nanuk 10:36 Hooper Bay
3rd Place- Jalen Lake 10:53 Hooper Bay
4th -Kai Olson 11:38 Hooper Bay
5th- Christian Chandler 12:11 Scammon Bay
6th- Apa’taaq Simon 12:36 Hooper Bay
Middle School Girls Results
1st place- Mariah Nash 10:41 Chevak
2nd place- Helena Slats 11:02 Chevak
3rd Place- Abigail Tunutmoak 11:09 Chevak
4th Place-Ernie Joe-11:26 Hooper Bay
5th place-Angela Ayuluk 11:45 Chevak
6th Place Ariana Tall-Lake 12:41 Hooper Bay
Middle School Boys Results
1st place-Latrell Lake 9:07 Hooper Bay
2nd place- Ace Hill 9:12 Chevak
3rd Pace- Caden Joe 9:32 Hooper Bay
4th Place- Franz Fermoyle 9:33 Chevak
5th Place-Mekhi Bell 9:35 Hooper Bay
6th place-Liam Green 10:01 Chevak
High School Girls Results
1st-Shayauna Bukowski 22:04 Chevak
2nd-Michelle Atcherian 22:05 Chevak
3rd -Mary Long 24:11 Hooper Bay
4th-Rose Lake 24:19 Hooper Bay
5th-Joanita Bell27:25 Hooper Bay
6th-Savannah Smart 29:57 Chevak
High School Boys Results
1st Place-Isaac Titus 16:34 Scammon Bay
2nd place- Jesse Nanuk 19:46 Hooper Bay
3rd Place- Avron Atchak 19:95 Chevak
4th Place- Shaquille Joe 20:17 Hooper Bay
5th Place- Billy Tinker 20:30 Hooper Bay
6th Place- Awesome Ulroan 20:32 Chevak
