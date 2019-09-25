Hooper Bay Invitational XC Race Results

September 25, 2019 Sports 0

The Hooper Bay Warriors hosted their cross country invitational race even on September 14th, 2019. Participating teams included Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay. There were races for 4th-6th grade, middle school, and high school divisions. Below are the race results.

4th-6th Grade Girls

1st place- Jeanne Titus 11:56 Scammon Bay

2nd place- Erica Aguchak 12:00 Hooper Bay

3rd Place- Lindsey Smith 12:33 Hooper Bay

4th -Ariana Bell 13:26 Hooper Bay

4th-6th Grade Boys

1st place-Layton Green 10:26 Chevak

2nd place- Payton Nanuk 10:36 Hooper Bay

3rd Place- Jalen Lake 10:53 Hooper Bay

4th -Kai Olson 11:38 Hooper Bay

5th- Christian Chandler 12:11 Scammon Bay

6th- Apa’taaq Simon 12:36 Hooper Bay

Middle School Girls Results

1st place- Mariah Nash 10:41 Chevak

2nd place- Helena Slats 11:02 Chevak

3rd Place- Abigail Tunutmoak 11:09 Chevak

4th Place-Ernie Joe-11:26 Hooper Bay

5th place-Angela Ayuluk 11:45 Chevak

6th Place Ariana Tall-Lake 12:41 Hooper Bay

Middle School Boys Results

1st place-Latrell Lake 9:07 Hooper Bay

2nd place- Ace Hill 9:12 Chevak

3rd Pace- Caden Joe 9:32 Hooper Bay

4th Place- Franz Fermoyle 9:33 Chevak

5th Place-Mekhi Bell 9:35 Hooper Bay

6th place-Liam Green 10:01 Chevak

High School Girls Results

1st-Shayauna Bukowski 22:04 Chevak

2nd-Michelle Atcherian 22:05 Chevak

3rd -Mary Long 24:11 Hooper Bay

4th-Rose Lake 24:19 Hooper Bay

5th-Joanita Bell27:25 Hooper Bay

6th-Savannah Smart 29:57 Chevak

High School Boys Results

1st Place-Isaac Titus 16:34 Scammon Bay

2nd place- Jesse Nanuk 19:46 Hooper Bay

3rd Place- Avron Atchak 19:95 Chevak

4th Place- Shaquille Joe 20:17 Hooper Bay

5th Place- Billy Tinker 20:30 Hooper Bay

6th Place- Awesome Ulroan 20:32 Chevak


