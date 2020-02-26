Hooper Bay climbs into Class 2A rankings

by Tommy Wells

The Unalakleet Wolfpack isn’t the only standard in girls’ basketball anymore.

Unalakleet was joined in the Class 2A basketball power rankings by the Hooper Bay Lady Warriors this week. Hooper Bay’s debut in the Association of Alaska Basketball Coaches’ weekly poll marks the first time this season the region has had two teams in the top five in the 2A classification.

Unalakleet, which leads the Great Alaska Conference race, is ranked No, 2 in the AABC’s latest power rankings poll. Hooper Bay, now 16-8 overall and sitting atop the West Coast Conference standings, checks in at No. 4.

Metlakatla held onto the top spot in the 2A poll. Unalaska checked in at No. 3 while Wrangell was fifth.

Southwest Alaska dominated the girls’ Class 1A rankings. Undefeated King Cove edged out Nikolaevsk for the top spot, while Southwest powers Tanalian and Newhalen were third and fourth, respectively.

The Barrow Lady Whalers remained third in the girls’ 3A rankings.

On the boys’ side, New Stuyahok climbed to fifth in the 1A classification, while Point Hope remained atop the boys’ 2A standings. Barrow fell to fifth in the 3A power rankings.

AABC Power Rankings

As of Feb. 27

Boys

Class 4A: 1. East, 2. Colony, 3. West, 4. Dimond, 5. South; Class 3A: 1. Monroe Catholic, 2. Grace Christian, 3. ACS, 4. Seward, 5. Barrow; Class 2A: 1. Point Hope, 2. Petersburg, 3. Cordova, 4. Metlakatla, 5. Haines; Class 1A: 1. Lumen Christi, 2. Anaktuvuk Pass, 3. Ninilchik, 4. Birchwood Christian, 5. New Stuyahok.

GIRLS

Class 4A: 1. Lathrop, 2. Juneau-Douglas, 3. Colony, 4. Wasilla, 5. West Valley; Class 3A: 1. ACS, 2. Galena, 3. Barrow, 4. Monroe Catholic, 5. Sitka; Class 2A: 1. Metlakatla, 2. Unalakleet, 3. Unalaska, 4. Hooper Bay, 5. Wrangell; Class 1A: 1. King Cove, 2. Nikolaevsk, 3. Tanalian, 4. Newhalen, 5. Klawock.