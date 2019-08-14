Hiker deceased after fall

Alaska State Troopers received a report of a hiker who fell on Penny Royal Glacier in the Hatcher Pass area while trying to cross on 8/4/2019 at about 2235 hours. The hiker, identified as Leslie Lahndt, age 57, of Kasilof, slid several hundred yards down the glacier and into rocks. Lahndt’s daughter and a friend were with Lahndt when the accident happened. They were able to reach Lahndt and verified that she was deceased from the fall. A DPS helicopter responded to the scene to attempt a body recovery, but turned back due to poor weather. On 8/7/2019, Lahndt’s body was recovered by DPS Helo 2 and members of AMRG. The remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.



