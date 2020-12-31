Harry G. Peterson

Harry George Peterson passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska virtually surrounded with family members sharing prayers, music, encouragement and loving words. He was born to Charlie Peterson and Julia Ann Peterson in Aniak, Alaska and grew up in a mix of traditional and modern ways along the Kuskokwim and Yukon Rivers.

Harry had a great sense of humor, often teasing and joking with everyone around – and boy, did he love to dance! When the opportunity arose, he had enough energy on the dance floor to keep several dance partners in rotation, never stopping!

Beside family, his greatest sense of pride was his 47 years of sobriety. He was very active in the AA community and encouraged countless individuals in their determination to live sober lives. He was a proud member of the Laborers Union and was a hard worker who valued supporting family and friends.

He built his home through the Habitat for Humanity program, putting in double the effort required of homeowners. In his many professional roles, he served as a firefighter, the Aniak Fire Chief, a cook for British Petroleum, and a maintenance worker at ANTHC for over 20 years. He enjoyed his faith and was always wishing people God’s Blessing in their lives. He loved fishing at the Port of Anchorage and on the Kenai River, taking drives to see the sights and providing for his family.

Harry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nora, stepson Joseph, sister Julia, sister Theresa and brother Mike. He is survived by his sister Mary Jo, his brother in law Frank, his stepdaughters Robyn and Sarah, niece Jaylene and nephews Jamie and Father Michael – and last, but not least, his constant four-legged companion – Vinnie.

Harry will be dearly missed by many family and friends in Anchorage and throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Cathedral in Anchorage, Ak. Join the live stream service at https://holyfamilycathedral.org. Services will be followed by a celebration of life at 12 noon on Facebook at ‘Peterson, Jamie’. Burial will take place in Aniak at a later date when it is safe to travel. Donations to cover the cost of the services can be made by calling Mary Jo Turner at (907) 334-1999.