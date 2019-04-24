Happy Easter Egg Hunting

April 24, 2019 Inside Bethel News 0

Children of Bethel get ready to pick eggs at the Lions Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday at the Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat playground. Plastic eggs were filled with slips for prizes including 4 bicycles, gift certificates, books, and games donated by the Lions Club and A.C.  photo by Greg Lincoln

