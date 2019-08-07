by Millie Bentley
Greetings. A while ago some gentleman came up to Ryan Martin at the B&B and asked him about hamburgers in Bethel. He said he really loved big Macs and wondered if we knew how to cook them. Well, I don’t know how to cook big Macs but I do have a good recipe for hamburgers that I’ll share with you.
Hamburgers with Secret Sauce
First, make up some burger sauce or secret sauce as follows:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup ketchup
2 teaspoons of sweet pickle relish
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons white vinegar
1 teaspoon pepper
Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Makes one cup. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.
Hamburgers
1 pound ground beef, moose, or turkey
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese shredded
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 cup secret sauce plus extra for serving
4 hamburger buns toasted if desired
Burger fixings – lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onion etc.
Mix all ingredients (except buns and Fixin’s) in a large bowl. Shape into four round hamburger sized patties. Using your thumb, press down the center of each Patty until it’s about 1/2 inch thick. Fry in non-stick skillet until browned on both sides. Serve immediately.
Until next week, dear friends, vaya con Dios.
