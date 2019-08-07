by Millie Bentley

Greetings. A while ago some gentleman came up to Ryan Martin at the B&B and asked him about hamburgers in Bethel. He said he really loved big Macs and wondered if we knew how to cook them. Well, I don’t know how to cook big Macs but I do have a good recipe for hamburgers that I’ll share with you.

Hamburgers with Secret Sauce

First, make up some burger sauce or secret sauce as follows:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons of sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons white vinegar

1 teaspoon pepper

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Makes one cup. May be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to four days.

Hamburgers

1 pound ground beef, moose, or turkey

1 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese shredded

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup secret sauce plus extra for serving

4 hamburger buns toasted if desired

Burger fixings – lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onion etc.

Mix all ingredients (except buns and Fixin’s) in a large bowl. Shape into four round hamburger sized patties. Using your thumb, press down the center of each Patty until it’s about 1/2 inch thick. Fry in non-stick skillet until browned on both sides. Serve immediately.

Until next week, dear friends, vaya con Dios.