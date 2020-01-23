Guy appointed to Roads and Highways board

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced January 15, 2020 the appointments and reappointments to State of Alaska boards and commissions including the appointment of Andrew Guy of Anchorage to the Governor’s Advisory Board on Roads and Highways. Guy’s term will be from October 21, 2019 to September 7, 2021.

