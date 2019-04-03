by Peter Twitchell

Queen the rock band from the 1970s recorded “Bohemian Rhapsody”. I wasn’t aware of the values “good thoughts, good words, good deeds” as being joined to each other. We were taught these values as kids in Yup’ik Country but how they worked never quite registered in my mind until I began practicing them in 1996-1998 as a member of the Rural Human Services Program of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Distance Education.

I’ve watched this movie on the life of Freddy Mercury since it was released on DVD in February this year. In this story of one man’s journey in becoming a “whole person” he lived the values taught to him by his dad!

It all came together for the lead singer of the rock group towards the end of his life, at first mocking these ‘golden rules’ and living them towards the end of his 45 years on earth.

I was 45 years old in 1995 when I became a substance abuse counselor in Bethel. It’s very important to embrace life and practice the values that our Elders have taught us. Our values will sustain us in our short time here in this life.

So I’ve begun telling my 20 year old daughter Suzi “good thoughts, good words, good deeds” every morning before she’s off to school or work. It is never too late!