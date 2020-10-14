Good Government, Alaskans Decide AFN Virtual Convention Oct. 15-16

The Alaska Federation of Natives convention will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The theme is “Good Government, Alaskans Decide”.

The annual convention serves as the principal forum and voice for the Alaska Native community in addressing critical issues of public policy and government. The convention convenes thousands of official delegates and participants from membership organizations across the state.

At the Convention, delegates discuss strategic opportunities and challenges, listen to memorable keynote speeches, hear reports from political leaders and presentations from expert panels, and share stories resilience, experiences, strengths, knowledge and hope for the future.

The resolutions passed by the voting delegates set the priorities for the year and guide AFN’s efforts. The Convention is the largest representative annual gathering in the United States of Native peoples.

The Alaska Federation of Natives board of directors has decided that the 2020 Annual Convention will be virtual, citing on-going COVID-19 health and safety concerns. There will be no in-person component to the Convention, which was to be held in Anchorage at the Dena’ina Center this October.

The virtual convention, scheduled for October 15 and 16, 2020, will feature a combination of live presentations and pre-recorded videos of top local, state, federal, and Native leaders and elected officials, a keynote address by Alaska House Speaker Representative Bryce Edgmon (I), interactive panels, AFN President’s Awards, and much more. The Convention will be viewable statewide via television, on KNBA radio, on social media and video platforms, and webcast. The popular cultural performances known as “Quyana Alaska” will be presented over two evenings as a “best of” show, using previously recorded performances.

The largest statewide Native organization in Alaska, AFN represents more than 140,000 Native peoples – about one out of every five Alaskans. Formed in 1966 to settle land claims, AFN continues to be the principal forum and voice of Alaska Natives in addressing critical issues of public policy and government.