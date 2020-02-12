Get your REAL ID at ANC

Alaskans have a new location to receive REAL IDs. The Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will now process REAL ID applications at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC).

“ANC and the DMV are partnering to ensure every Alaskan who wants a REAL ID can get one by October 2020,” said Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak. “It’s important to ANC that everybody planning to leave the state next Thanksgiving and Christmas, or making other travel plans, will be able to make their flight.”

Beginning October 1, 2020 all Alaskans will need a form of federally acceptable ID to board a federally regulated commercial aircraft, access Federal Facilities, and enter nuclear power plants. A complete list of acceptable IDs can be found here but the most common ones are:

•Passports and passport cards

•Military IDs

•Federally-recognized tribal IDs, with a photo

•REAL IDs

•Trusted traveler cards

The ANC-DMV, located at 4600 Postmark Drive in the North Terminal, will only accept credit card payments, and you must make an appointment prior to arriving, which will create almost no wait time.

Appointments can only be made at the ANC-DMV for the following services:

•Non-commercial driver’s licenses (Class D, and motorcycle)

•Non-commercial instructional permits

•Identification cards

•Written tests

“Many Alaskans travel through or near ANC at some point, so we are excited to partner with the airport to open this additional location to issue REAL IDs. We expect to see a lot of airport employees, and Anchorage residents, but also people flying in from rural communities off the road system as well,” said Deputy Director of the Division of Motor Vehicles, Jenna Wamsganz. “It’s important to understand that there is no last-minute alternative if you are arriving at the airport for a flight on or after October 1 without a federally acceptable form of ID, REAL ID, or other.”

The first 30 minutes of parking at the ANC North Terminal is free, and $3.00 per hour after that. Alaskans arriving by air through the South Terminal can access the ANC-DMV by foot through the Terminal Connector located near the Alaska Airlines baggage carousels, or take a free airport shuttle from the lower level exit of the South Terminal. To schedule an appointment and verify the documents required for REAL ID, visit the Alaska DMV at http://doa.alaska.gov/dmv/.