Generation to generation

August 7, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Sherilyn Polty

Renee Winnie is enjoying her first picking trip below Russian Mission. “She is picking raspberries along the bank before making her way into the bushes,” said her mom Sherilyn Polty. “Thanks to her Ap’a Joey Kozevnikoff she had a blast picking. Teach them while their young. Much much more to experience as a young child.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.