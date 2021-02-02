GCI to award scholarships to Alaska students

by Josh Edge

GCI has committed $100,000 this year to support Alaska students through two different scholarships. Forty Alaska students who have decided to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM) will each receive a $2,000 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year through the GCI Scholarship Program, which can be used for tuition and books. An additional 10 scholarships will also be awarded to Alaska Pacific University students through the GCI Donovan Walsh Scholarship.

Over the past 20 years, GCI has awarded over $6 million in scholarships to hundreds of Alaska students attending accredited colleges and vocational/trade schools across the nation.

“GCI employs almost 2,000 Alaskans and we know how important a skilled workforce is for Alaska’s economy now and in the future,” said Annette Jones, Vice President of GCI Government, Healthcare & Education. “GCI has been offering scholarships to promising Alaska students for more than two decades because we believe in supporting the next generation of leaders.”

Applicants for the GCI Scholarship must be a graduating senior of an Alaska high school and be seeking a degree or certification in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, or business/innovation with the intention of returning to Alaska to start their career. Preference will be given to applicants who participate in STEM-based extracurricular activities, including E-Sports through the Alaska School Activities Association.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. AKST on March 7, 2021. Visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives/gci-scholarship-program to apply or for more information.

GCI has also donated $20,000 to Alaska Pacific University in honor of Donovan Walsh, an Alaskan who suddenly passed away in late August 2020. Donovan was the son of Bob Walsh, a longtime GCI employee beloved by all who have worked with him. As GCI’s Director of Rural Affairs, Bob played a key role in delivering connectivity to small, rural communities statewide. APU will use the donation to administer the GCI Donovan Walsh Scholarship. Visit APU’s scholarship webpage for more information.

GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations.