GCI Suicide Prevention Fund accepting grant applications through July 15

Non-profit organizations working to prevent suicide in Alaska have until July 15 to apply for the 2020 GCI Suicide Prevention Fund. GCI has committed $100,000 to this year’s round of grants.

Since 2017, the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund has provided more than $400,000 to Alaska organizations and non-profits to help prevent suicide and promote healthy communities across the state. In addition to funding applications that focus on nationally recognized strategies, like Sources of Strength, GCI encourages grant proposals that are grounded in Alaska Native culture and identify innovative ways to increase connections in at-risk communities.

“We know there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for preventing suicide and that’s why we created a grant program broad enough to accommodate innovative, Alaska solutions,” said GCI Vice President of Corporate Communications Heather Handyside. “Over the past four years the grant has provided funding for a wide range of community programs, including the Healing through Music and Dance program in Bethel, the MyHouse “Stay” program for homeless youth in Wasilla, and suicide prevention training for 36 Anchorage School District secondary teachers. We feel fortunate to be able support so many compassionate and dedicated organizations.”

GCI has tapped into the expertise of the Alaska Community Foundation to help administer the grant. ACF works with GCI to convene mental health and behavioral health experts to review applications based on best practices and cultural impact and relevance. Recipients of the 2020 grants will be announced in September.

Past grant recipients include the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and their student-led Sources of Strength Program, Perseverance Theatre for the production and performance of The Winter Bear, Operation Paws for Purple Hearts to help support veterans, the Nome Community Center SafeTalk Training workshop, and more than 20 other organizations statewide.

GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2019, nearly 550 GCI employees volunteered more than 5,300 hours.

For more information about the GCI Suicide Prevention Fund, visit https://www.gci.com/why-gci/gcigives/gci-suicide-prevention-fund