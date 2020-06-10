GCI awards scholarships to 23 Alaska students

by GCI Staff

Students from 15 communities will receive scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

Twenty-three Alaska students from communities across the state will each receive $2,000 for the 2020-21 academic year through the GCI Scholarship Program in partnership with the Alaska Community Foundation. The program was launched more than 20 years ago to help develop and grow Alaska’s next generation of leaders.

Since the program began, GCI has awarded more than $6 million in scholarship funds to hundreds of Alaska students attending accredited colleges and vocational/trade schools across the country.

“Through all of the disruptions and uncertainty Alaska’s students have faced these last few months, staying focused on their post-secondary education goals is more important than ever,” said Dr. Pam Lloyd, VP of GCI Government, Healthcare & Education Corporate Strategy. “We strongly believe that encouraging and enabling Alaska’s young people to pursue advanced educational opportunities is critical for the future of our state, and we hope the GCI Scholarship Program provides these students the assistance they need to achieve their education goals.”

Recipients represent 15 communities across Alaska, stretching from Unalaska in the Aleutians, east to Ketchikan, and more than 1,300 miles north to Utqiagvik. Awardees plan to seek a degree or certification with a STEM focus with an intention to return to Alaska to start their careers.

2020-21 GCI Scholarship Recipients

Cessna Keene, Anchorage

Kaitlin Chon, Anchorage

William Thomas, Anchorage

Sebastien Libbrecht, Anchorage

Lucas Lohman, Anchorage

Nikita Shangin, Anchorage

Savanna Maxon, Anchorage

Kiana Ortilla, Utqiagvik

Esau Weyiouanna, Utqiagvik

Lindsey Beans-Polk, Bethel

Kali Smedley, Eagle River

Michael Odom, Fairbanks

Alexie Evan, Goodnews Bay

Rio Shemet Pitcher, Homer

Joseph Tovar, JBER

Dalton Hoy, Juneau

Ryan Scarzella, Ketchikan

Annrael, Jerusalem, King Cove

Melchora Pagsolingan, Kodiak

Iris George, Kwethluk

Anastasia Rankin, Unalaska

Ivana Ingle, Wasilla

Julianna Johnson, Wasilla

GCI is one of Alaska’s leaders in corporate philanthropy, donating approximately $2 million each year in cash, products and connectivity to organizations across the state. GCI is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and provides employees with 16 hours of paid leave to volunteer with local organizations. In 2019, nearly 550 GCI employees volunteered more than 5,300 hours.

For more information about the GCI Scholarship Program, visit https://alaskacf.org/blog/scholarships/the-gci-scholarship/.