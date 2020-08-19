July 14, 1957 – July 31, 2020

Longtime Alaskan and Kenai resident Mr. Gary Allan Knopp, 63, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, in a tragic plane accident near Soldotna, Alaska.

Gary was born on July 14, 1957, in Whitefish, Montana. He moved to Alaska in 1979, living in Anchorage, Sterling and Kenai. Gary was in the Alaska State Legislature, Representative of House District 30. He also owned and operated G&H Construction with his wife Helen.

Gary was elected to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly in 2006. He served on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly from 2006 to 2012, serving as President from 2010 to 2012. Gary returned to the Assembly in 2015 before being elected to represent District 30 at the State level in 2016. He loved flying, hunting, fishing and golfing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Knopp; mother, Celia Knopp; sisters, Lorraine Zable, Leona Cunningham and Lucille Treat.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Knopp of Kenai; brothers, Gordon Knopp of Post Falls, Idaho, and Raymond Knopp of Kalispell, Montana; sisters, Linda Smith of Tacoma, Wash., Loretta Johnson of Anchorage and LaVonne Crawford of Gig Harbor, Wash.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the church in Gary’s name. Any condolences may be sent to Helen Knopp, 50465 Patrick Drive, Kenai, AK 99611.

Services were held for Representative Gary Knopp on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. There was a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Father Patrick Brosamer officiating.

A Celebration of Life followed the service at Hutchings Auto Spa, 44110 Sterling Highway in Soldotna. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, food was not provided. However, The Hearth Eatery food truck had food for purchase on site.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.