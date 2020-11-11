Galvin campaign encouraged by high turnout as remaining ballots are counted

As of 10:30pm on Election Day, over 110,000 votes have been counted in the race for Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District, with many more to go. Since at least 87,000 mail-in ballots will not be counted until November 10th, it is too early to determine a winner in Alaska’s At-Large Congressional race.

Following release of the initial Election Day results, Independent candidate Alyse Galvin

released the following statement:

“I am greatly encouraged by the record number of Alaskans who came out and made their voices heard at the ballot box during this election. I am optimistic as we wait for the remaining ballots to be counted.

“It is important to make sure that each vote is counted. So, while we await the results in the coming weeks, I would like to thank Alaskans across the state for their incredible support.

“Since this campaign began in my garage three years ago, it has grown into a movement with thousands of Alaskan volunteers, donors, and supporters. Over the course of this race, we have listened to countless communities across the state, held policy roundtables and town halls, and laid the groundwork for a brighter future in Alaska. To everyone who shared their time, talents, or treasure with our race: thank you.

“Together, our team and volunteers knocked on more doors and made more calls than any congressional campaign in Alaska’s history. More Alaskans donated to this campaign than to any federal or state race in Alaska’s history, and we broke all-time fundraising records without taking a dime from corporate PACs. Alaskans showed that they are ready for a full-time representative who will show up and fight for what our state needs.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together and I am grateful that so many Alaskans decided to believe in better. I look forward to seeing the final results in the coming days.”

Alyse4Alaska

Anchorage, AK

I am so sorry

My name is Crimet Phillips, I’m from Lower Kalskag. I would like to apologize to my loved one whom I’ve hurt. The pain I’ve caused, she did not deserve it. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about it – to hurt someone that I love, or to hurt someone that loves me.

What I did was no doubt wrong, because no matter how much problems any couple goes through, we should never use violence, especially towards our loved ones. For me there can never be enough sorries I can say to her.

I would like to also say sorry to her parents, whom I came to love and respect. I’m sorry. Whenever someone hurts us, it’s hard to forgive them, or even trust them.

The day I met her, she told me to protect her. I let her down by hurting her. I finally came to realize that we as men need to know that domestic violence is not ok. How can we hurt our loved ones and expect them to continue to love us?

I really hate what I did and I’m still trying to forgive myself. I do not blame anyone for what I’ve done, I blame myself, to be accountable. It’s something I’ve struggled with throughout my life – accountability, cause we as people want to think everything we do in life good or bad, we want to be right even we hurt someone. We need to stop thinking that way. Sometimes we need to swallow our pride and do what is right for our loved ones, without violence but with love and kindness.

Love one another, be patient with one another, forgive one another. Any problem can be solved without hurting each other with violence. Life is way too short to be away from our loved ones. All I can do is hope and pray that I’m forgiven because I am truly sorry for the hurt and pain I’ve caused. I would like to say sorry if I offended anyone, it wasn’t my intention, only to publicly ask for forgiveness.

Crimet Phillip, YKCC

Bethel, AK