From across the ocean

by Greg Lincoln

Hello friends. Birdsong is once again filling the tundra air here in our beloved homeland – the sweetest trills, calls, and melodies that we all know and love so well. There are also the wedges of geese flying high, making their calls as they fly in that amazing ‘V’ formation. We also thought heard the call of the Pacific Golden Plover, or Tuuyiik. These much-loved birds are back from snowbirding in Hawaii. We welcome them back home, home is where your nest is. What a sound for sore ears after this long harsh winter that we endured and now we are in the midst of a pandemic. And we hope that all is well with you and your families and that you are safe and healthy.