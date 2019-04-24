by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I’m always on the lookout for good fry bread. So many of you folks out there make wonderful varieties. Meanwhile here is a recipe for fried scones which are mighty tasty and this dough can also be used to make fry bread. Yummm!

Fried Buttermilk Scones

2 envelopes active dry yeast

¼ cup warm water

1 quart warm buttermilk

2 eggs

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

About 8 cups flour

Honey Butter

1 cup butter

1 ¼ cups honey

1 egg yolk, coddled 1 minute or raw

Vegetable oil for frying

One day in advance, soften yeast in warm water. Let stand 5 minutes. Mix warm buttermilk, eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, baking powder, baking soda, 4 cups of flour and yeast. Beat until smooth. Add remaining flour to make a soft dough. Cover. Let rise until double in bulk. Punch down. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Just before frying, roll out on a floured surface. Cut into 2 ½ x 3 ½ inch rectangles and fry in hot (365 degrees) fat until golden brown on one side. Flip over and brown on the other side. Drain on paper towels. (Note: You may also fry these like fry bread: Instead of rolling out, pinch off a piece of dough, maybe a little larger than golf-ball size, stretch it out into a circular shape, poke a hole in the middle, and slip it into the hot fat, removing when golden brown on both sides.) Makes 4 to 5 dozen scones.

Make Honey Butter: Combine butter, honey, and egg yolk; beat with an electric mixer 10 minutes. Serve with scones.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.