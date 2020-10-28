Fresh Ocean Fish

October 28, 2020 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Janet Angaiak

Arlene Hooper of Tununak is happy to be catching fresh tasty tom cod from their river near their home by the Bering Sea. Folks were busy catching fish last weekend with manaqs and nets.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.