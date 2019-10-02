Alaska State Troopers received a report of a boat that had engine failure and was floating down the Kuskokwim River, north of Tuluksak with four souls on board on 9/7/2019 at approximately 1650 hours. Investigation revealed that the boat passengers and driver were able to beach the boat and get to safety. The driver reported to have plenty of camping and survival gear and was advised to remain at their location until help could respond. At approximately 1830 hours, Kalskag SAR responded and located the individuals and provided safe passage back to Kalskag. One soul remained with the boat with survival gear, food and water for the night. All individuals were ultimately provided transportation back to Kalskag.
Four rescued after boat engine failure
Alaska State Troopers received a report of a boat that had engine failure and was floating down the Kuskokwim River, north of Tuluksak with four souls on board on 9/7/2019 at approximately 1650 hours. Investigation revealed that the boat passengers and driver were able to beach the boat and get to safety. The driver reported to have plenty of camping and survival gear and was advised to remain at their location until help could respond. At approximately 1830 hours, Kalskag SAR responded and located the individuals and provided safe passage back to Kalskag. One soul remained with the boat with survival gear, food and water for the night. All individuals were ultimately provided transportation back to Kalskag.
