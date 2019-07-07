For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Job Opportunities

Joining the BFC Team

BFC prides itself in the care and treatment of those in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In that endeavor, we look for people that share the mission and vision of the organization. BFC serves local and regional patients throughout the region when flown in for services.

BFC is a Federal Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) located in a Medically Underserved Area. The Clinic provides medical, behavioral health and dental services to all ages.

Loan repayment assistance through National Health Service Corp (NHSC) is possibly available to the candidate. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurances; EAP; generous PTO, CME, 401K enrollment on the first day of employment, and an annual retention bonus.

BFC offers benefits for regular employees to include: All regular employees:

•Annual Retention Bonuses for all regular employees

•Employee health, dental and vision insurance

•401(k) enrollment upon the date of hire

•Seven (7) regular and four (4) floating Holidays per year

•Paid Time Off starting at fifteen (15) calendar days or three (3) weeks per year

•Bi-weekly Pay Periods twenty-six (26) total per year

BFC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants shall receive consideration for employment as protected by State and Federal laws without regard to race, sex, color, religion, orientation, national origin, disability, and veteran status. Contact the Human Resources Generalist directly to apply at 907-543-9854.

Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (1 Opening Available Fulltime – Regular)

BFC has an opening for an ANP or PA which will start in the summer of 2019. We are actively recruiting for this position now. Licensure in Alaska and DEA, current BLS is required. ACLS and PALS are highly preferred or obtained after employment. The candidate must be vetted through the credentialing and privileging process. The successful candidate shall have graduated from a nationally accredited university in the specialty. Experience in a family (general) medicine setting is strongly preferred.

1 Opening for any of the following positions: RN/LPN/MA (Fulltime-Regular)

RN

Must have graduated from an accredited university in Nursing. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience a strongly preferred. Must have a working knowledge of E.H.R. Accountable for nursing practice through planned and continuous professional growth and development. Uses knowledge and judgment needed to meet the nursing needs of the patient. Serves in a leadership role through clinical practice, supervision, teaching and research.

LPN

Must have graduated from an accredited university in Nursing. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience is strongly preferred. Must have a working knowledge of E.H.R. Utilize nursing knowledge and skills in the safe implementation of basic preventative therapeutic and rehabilitative nursing care of assigned patient/family as evidenced by documentation and observation of positive patient care outcomes. Work collaboratively with other members of the health care team in coordination of the patient’s care as evidenced by other department feedback.

Medical Assistant

Must have graduated from an accredited vocational school for Medical Assisting. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience is preferred. Record patient history and personal information. Measure vital signs, such as blood pressure. Help with patient examinations, prepare blood samples for laboratory tests, Enter patient information into medical records

BFC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants shall receive consideration for employment as protected by State and Federal laws without regard to race, sex, color, religion, orientation, national origin, disability, and veteran status.

P.O. Box 1908 • 907-543-3773 • Bethel, AK 99559 (576)(6/12-7/3)

Housing Program Specialist I (Bethel)

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$4,531 mo., Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/. An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATION MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5 p.m., July 11, 2019.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (58)(7/3-10)

Invitation to Bid

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

PUBLIC SURPLUS

SURPLUS BID #19-BID-02

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is hereby soliciting for sealed bids due date July 12, 2019 by 3:00 PM. Items: (2) Vehicles: 2006 blue Honda Pilot and 2009 silver Honda Pilot (1) 24’ Koffler bay-bee boat and trailer to be sold as one item. Interested potential bidders must contact Ms. Angela Jackson in the LKSD Business office at (907) 543-4833 or email at [email protected] to request a copy of the bid 18-BID-02. (83)(7/3-10)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Crooked Creek Airport (CJX) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-009

Estimated Cost: Between $8,000 and $15,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 23, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Crooked Creek Post Office or the M&O Aniak Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (109)(7/3-10)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kasigluk Airport (Z09) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-010

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 23, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kasigluk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(7/3-10)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kongiganak Airport (DUY) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-011

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 23, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kongiganak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(7/3-10)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Mekoryuk Airport (MYU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-012

Estimated Cost: Between $25,000 and $40,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on July 23, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Mekoryuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(7/3-10)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until August 27th, 2019. (91)(4/10-8/21)