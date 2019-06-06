For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Sale

F-90B Yamaha Four (stroke) EM Jet Unit.

Very low hours, never use on the Kuskokwim, one owner, in excellent condition Priced $6000. Call 907-545-4580.

A upright 15cu freezer ($75) (31)(4/10-5/1; 5/22-6/26)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

Request For Proposal

Bethel Family Clinic is opening bids for a renovation in our Behavioral Health unit located at 631 4th and Main St. The full project request for proposal is available in the Administrative Office located in that building. All proposals must be received no later than 6:00 pm Alaska time on Monday, June 10, 2019. The delivery will be to: Attn: James Wyckoff; Operations Director; Bethel Family Clinic; PO Box 1908; Bethel, AK 99559. Please provide 6 hardcopies or one electronic proposal. James Wyckoff – [email protected]. (87)(5/22-6/5)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Crooked Creek Airport (CJX) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-005

Estimated Cost: Between $8,000 and $15,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on June 11, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Crooked Creek Post Office or the M&O Aniak Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (109)(5/29-6/5)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kongiganak Airport (DUY) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-006

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on June 11, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kongiganak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(5/29-6/5)

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Kasigluk Airport (Z09) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-008

Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $25,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on June 13, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kasigluk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (106)(5/29-6/5)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the Lower Kuskokwim School District Bethel Campus Fire Upgrades Project, located in Bethel, AK, will be received from interested contractors until 2:00pm, June 24, 2019 @ LKSD District Office, Room 229, 1004 Ron Edwards Way, Bethel, AK 99559 at which time and place bids will be publicly opened.

This project will replace and upgrade the Bethel campus fire pump house and associated systems including:

•Abatement of asbestos containing material;

•Demolition of existing water tank and pump building;

•Installation of 50,000 gallon tank with pre-insulated panels;

•Installation of an electric primary pump and a diesel-powered back-up pump;

•Replacement of jockey pump, controllers, power supply, and associated piping.

•Additive Alternate includes 60 linear feet (LF) of fire access road and approximately 50 LF of 24-inch culvert pipe.

Bid documents for the project are available in electronic form only. They may be viewed online and downloaded without charge from www.theplansroom.com.

For technical assistance call 1-907-563-2029.

Bidder’s questions must be emailed to Will Kemp of CRW Engineering Group at [email protected].

(177)(6/5-19)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT BETHEL

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PAUL WOLD, Deceased.

Case No. 4BE-19-28 PR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

You are notified that the court appointed CATHERYN WOLD, as Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to CATHERYN WOLD, Personal Representative of the Estate, P.O. Box 1051, Bethel, Alaska 99559, or filed with the Court.

DATED this 22nd day of MAY, 2019 at Bethel, Alaska

Personal Representative

CATHERYN WOLD (115)(5/22-6/5)