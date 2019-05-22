For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Sale

F-90B Yamaha Four (stroke) EM Jet Unit.

Very low hours, never use on the Kuskokwim, one owner, in excellent condition Priced $6000. Call 907-545-4580.

A upright 15cu freezer ($75) (31)(4/10-5/1; 5/22-6/26)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

Maintenance Laborer – Bethel

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$25.96 hr. Union Position Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/ or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached).

APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL THE POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (79)(4/24-5/29)

Asset Supervisor II – BETHEL

Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC)

$6,327 mo., Excellent benefit package

Obtain a job description and online application at https://www.ahfc.us/about-us/jobs/all-job-seekers/. or a paper application may be picked up and submitted at the AHFC office located at 1029 Ridgecrest Dr., Bethel, AK.

An AHFC application must be submitted for each position (a resume may be attached). APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL POSITION IS FILLED.

Public Housing Residents are encouraged to apply.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER (77)(5/8-29)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) is accepting written proposals for Janitorial Services for the AVCP RHA Office/Headquarters and Administrative Office located in Bethel, Alaska.

AVCP RHA will receive sealed proposals in duplicate. The proposal as described herein must be submitted no later than Friday, May 24 at 3:00 PM, Alaska Standard Time, at the office of AVCP RHA, 411 Ptarmigan Street, P.O. Box 767, Bethel, AK 99559.

For a copy of the RFP contact Bosco Hooper, Facilities & Modernization Director at (907) 543-3121. (92)(5/22)

Request For Proposal

Bethel Family Clinic is opening bids for a renovation in our Behavioral Health unit located at 631 4th and Main St. The full project request for proposal is available in the Administrative Office located in that building. All proposals must be received no later than 6:00 pm Alaska time on Monday, June 10, 2019. The delivery will be to: Attn: James Wyckoff; Operations Director; Bethel Family Clinic; PO Box 1908; Bethel, AK 99559. Please provide 6 hardcopies or one electronic proposal. James Wyckoff – [email protected]. (87)(5/22-6/5)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Swan Lake Native Corporation:

Has begun Its reconveyance program under Section 14 (c) of the Alaska NATIVE CLAIMS SETTLEMENT ACT.

The reconveyance will be for land around Nunam Iqua: which was occupied by individuals, or organizations on December 18, 1971 as either (1) a primary place of residence (2) primary place of business, (3) subsistence campsite, (4) site of a nonprofit organization.

Application forms and further information are available from:

Swan Lake Corporation PO Box #31 Nunam Iqua Alaska 99666

Telephone (907) 498-4800.

Applications will be accepted until June 28th, 2019. (91)(4/10-6/26)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT BETHEL

In the Matter of the Estate of:

PAUL WOLD, Deceased.

Case No. 4BE-19-28 PR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

You are notified that the court appointed CATHERYN WOLD, as Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months from the date of first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to CATHERYN WOLD, Personal Representative of the Estate, P.O. Box 1051, Bethel, Alaska 99559, or filed with the Court.

DATED this 22nd day of MAY, 2019 at Bethel, Alaska

Personal Representative

CATHERYN WOLD (115)(5/22-6/5)